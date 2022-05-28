Abba returns with Kate Moss as a spectator, with the show Abba Voyage

Last year the madness started: ABBA, after forty years of refusing to get together, released a new album, ABBA Voyage, with their own show in London that just opened. in which they are not the ones who get on stage. Abba Voyage is an absolutely innovative show in which the digital representation of the four members of the mythical group jumps on stage, surrounded by a physical band of 10 members.

Band members at the London premiere of Abba Voyagegtres

Kate Moss or Keira Knightley, fans of ABBA VOYAGE

No one wanted to miss the premiere of the show at the London Arena, in a space designed solely for this show, which is expected to be on the bill for five years. Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, Kylie Minoche and the king and queen of Sweden danced to the hits of the Nordics who rose to fame in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest and unleashing “Abba madness”.

Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fltskog, Bjrn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson; The four members of the band, now in their 70s, had been working for months with technology companies, including Light & Magic, the George Lucas company responsible for the effects of Star Wars.

The Abbatars digitally created for the Abba Voyage showAbba Voyage

After months of work, the “Abbatars” are an impressive reproduction: they are not holograms, but “digital doubles” of the Abba of the late 70s, when they were at the top of their career and their songs were sung everywhere. the world.

On stage, their avatars move with the freshness of those years to the rhythm of great successes such as dancing-queen either Voulez Vous.

ABBA VOYAGE: The return of ABBA that you can see in London

Despite their iron decision not to get together after their dissolution in 1982, working together for this project brought them to an agreement right away. After months working with sensors that memorized their movement, the result is a show that mixes the physical and virtual universes with which the group is very satisfied; “We put our hearts and souls into those avatars and they will take over,” said Bjrn. The spectacle has its own space, the abba arena, inside the London stadium in which there are insured, for the moment, 7 months to be able to see it. It will undoubtedly be one of the tourist attractions of the city of Tmeemsis.