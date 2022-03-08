Abinader will send an “urgent” bill to Congress to remove tariffs on basic basket products

President Luis Abinader stated that he will “urgently” send a bill to the National Congress that proposes remove tariffs applied at the border to the “most important” basic basket products for a temporary period of six months.

The products impacted by this measure will be refined oil, butter and margarine, milk powder, edible fats, canned foods, chicken, garlic, pasta, beans, flour, bread, pork, and beef.

During his speech, the president added that up to 10% imports of corn, wheat, soybeans, flour and vegetable fat will be subsidized “immediately” for a period of 6 months. This measure, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MiPymes, would imply up to RD$3 billion pesos and it would be implemented with the “express intention” of facing the rise in the prices of the products that use these inputs.

“Faced with a situation that goes beyond the conjunctural and that has shaken some structural elements, it is necessary to expand the range of action and unify forces to face the international situation described above, about whose end no one is certain”, said the president in his speech.

From the first moment he referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the president stated that Ukraine is the country with the largest production of corn, soybeans and other food grains and that this confrontation will affect the prices of these products.

They create an application to avoid “price speculation”

Abinader also stated that the “Fair Prices” application is now available from where the authorities will publish the reference prices of the products of the basic basket, at the level of producers or importers.

“In that sense, considering the situation, we will maintain the policy of targeted subsidies that we have implemented since 2021 and we will continue to promote these direct support measures for those most in need, such as special food sales programs, including the increase in transfers. to the Supérate card, the increase in the Bono Gas subsidy, the expansion of food rations in the economic dining rooms, the installation of more Inespre popular markets and doubling its warehouses for the direct sale of products in the country, ”said the head of the Executive Power.