Activision, zero tolerance does not apply to Bobby Kotick in the absence of evidence – Nerd4.life

Employees of Activision they discussed with the management, asking if for the case Bobby Kotick the zero tolerance that the company has used in other situations, but receiving as an answer that at the moment there are not evidence relating to the conduct of the CEO.

According to some testimonies, Kotick had known about sexual harassment for years and he himself would have committed it, but these are precisely statements without concrete evidence, which also refer to events that occurred something like ten years ago.

This is probably also why Activision’s board of directors sided with the CEO, in the name of a principle of guarantee which, however, has not been applied to other cases, hence the requests for clarification from the staff.

Bobby Kotick, president and CEO of Activision

In short, the situation is stalled: on the one hand there are Activision employees, who are making themselves heard even in a vehement way and are demanding the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick; on the other hand, there is a management that probably will not give up, unless the scandal generates an economic backlash.

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan has also criticized Activision following the harassment allegations, and it may be that at this point more authoritative voices will join his.

