Actor Philip Baker Hall has died
The actor’s death occurred at his residence in Glendale (in Los Angeles County) and surrounded by his family.
His interest in cinema came late, when he was in his forties. He used to be a high school teacher and a translator.
On television, he appeared in the series Seinfeld, playing the character of Lt. Joe Bookman, also in Miami Vice, Falcon Crest and Murder, She Wrote. In theater he starred, among others, in the play Secret Honor (1983), where he played former United States President Richard Nixon and which was later adapted to film by director Robert Altman. He also embodied the politician in this project. Among his latest roles are the film The Last Word (2017), in which he acted with Amanda Seyfried, and in the series Messiah (2020).
Hall was married twice. The first with Diane Lewis in the seventies (they were together for three years, from 1973 to 1976) and the second with Holly Wolfe Hall, who was with him until his last days. He had four children and also had four grandchildren, as reported by Variety.