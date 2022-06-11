Actors who worked at Marvel and are related

If there is something in which the productions of Marvel they don’t skimp on the actors who star in his films and series. Over the years, fans have been wowed by superhero movies and their star-studded casts.

Without going any further, some of the most recent cases could be Spider-man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich had the participation of great actors such as Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, John Krasinski, Sir. Patrick StewartY Charlize Theronamong others.

Marvel has become home to many stars and families!

But everything seems to indicate that Marvel not only does he enjoy hiring superstars, but he also likes that families of artists have a screen presence. We talk about parents and children, siblings and even couples. And oddly enough, there are more cases than you imagine!

In family: related actors who have participated in Marvel movies

Kurt and Wyatt Russell

The actor and husband of Goldie Hawn I participate in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two where he played Ego. A couple of years later, his son Wyatt was in charge of giving life to John Walker, the new Captain America in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Related news

Kurt Russell with his son Wyatt.

Chris Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Yes, just as you read it, the Australian actor was not the only one in his family to participate in Thor. His brother Lukehas a cameo in Thor: Ragnarök where he plays an Asgardian actor who plays Thor. On the other hand, his wife Elsa Pataky was in charge of replacing Natalie Portman during the post-credits scene Thor: The Dark World due to scheduling problems.

Elsa Pataky filled in for Natalie Portman when she was unable to attend reshoots of Thor: The Dark World.

Stellan Skarsgard and Bill Skarsgard

The 70-year-old Swede played scientist Erik Selvig in the first two films of avengers Y Thor. In turn, his son Billbest known for his role as Pennywise in ITEMlent his voice to the villainous Kro in Eternals.

Bill Skarsgård also did motion capture for the character.

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

For those who did not know, the actors have been married for almost two decades and both have had the opportunity to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Bettany has been commissioned to give life to Jarvis in the films of Hombre de Hierro already vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Secondly, Jennifer Connelly has lent her voice for the role of Karen (Peter Parker’s voice assistant in Spider-man: Homecoming).

James Gunn and his family

The director of the trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy is no stranger to working family. Without going any further, his brother Sean Gunn He has worked on the saga playing Kraglin Obfonteri and, in turn, has made the motion capture of Rocket and Groot. As if that were not enough, the parents of Gunn also participated in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two in a cameo as a couple taking pictures.

James Gunn directing his brother Sean.

Joe and Anthony Russo

The brothers and directors take first place in terms of work in family it is about. The duo has been in charge of directing great successes of Marvel What Captain America: The Winter Soldier Y Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

On the one hand, the 4 children of Joe Russo have participated in productions of UCM. Probably the most notable is the ava russo who gives life to Lila Barton, the daughter of Clint Barton in Avengers: Endgame Y hawk eye. The rest of her children, Lila, Sophia and Basil have had cameos in end game.

The Russo clan said present in the Marvel movies.

By the side of anthony, both his son Julian and his wife Ann have also had cameos. His son in end game and his wife in Captain America: The Winter Soldier Y Civil War. Also, the sister of joe and anthony, Angela, has appeared with her two children. The parents of Russian They also have a brief involvement in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. All the Russo clan present!

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!