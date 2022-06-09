Actress Rebel Wilson shares that she found her “princess”

The actress rebel wilson, recognized for roles such as ‘Fat Amy’ in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, has recently given much to talk about. In May 2022, on the red carpet of her new Netflix movie ‘Senior Year’, she was very comfortable in her new figure, losing more than 65 pounds, after what she considers a “new lifestyle”.

Wilson is once again attracting attention by posting a photo on social media with her partner, a woman named Ramona Agruma who, according to her Instagram account, is the founder of the Lemon Ve Limon brand and an ambassador for the Bee Goddess jewelry line. The actress, who was always looking for her Disney prince, today shares with her followers that she found her princess, along with the popular hashtag #loveislove.

This revelation occurs in the middle of June, known as the “Month of Pride”, when the communities LGBTTTIQ+ around the world come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Since 2020, Wilson made the decision to begin a process that she considered, as she posted on Instagram, “life changing.”

According to what she explained to ‘Apple Fitness’, she made the decision to lose weight because she eventually wanted to be a mother. At that time, she explained that she, together with her doctor, reviewed the option of freezing her eggs, but he warned her that the success of the extraction process and that they work later would increase if she lost weight.

“At first it wasn’t even about me, I was thinking about future mini-me’s and their quality,” the actress commented. For this reason, she decided to follow the advice of her doctor who recommended that, due to her weight, she start exercising in the form of daily one-hour walks, because that was the way in which she could lose more body fat.

However, the opportunity for a “new life” also caught her attention, as she herself explains. In an Instagram post portraying the process she wrote: “I used food to circumvent my emotions. I see that girl now and I am so proud of what she has become and what she has achieved.”

He further added, “I just want to cheer up those who are struggling with their weight or body issues or emotional eating. I understand them, I know how that is, but it’s never too late to start improving and try to be the best version of yourself that you can be.”