Actresses and actors of Ukrainian origin cry out against the war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine keeps the whole world on edge and the protests against Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine continue to grow in all areas, including in the world of culture and cinema. This same Sunday, Hollywood had one of its most important appointments, before the Oscars, the delivery of the Actors Guild Awards. In this gala the invasion of Ukraine has been very present and there have been numerous artists who have spoken about it, including actors with Russian roots such as Michael Douglas or Jon Bernthal, who chose to wear ties or scarves with the colors blue and yellow , those on the flag of Ukraine.

Michael Douglas wears scarves in the colors of the Ukrainian flag ZUMA

Not only solidarity has moved international stars to cry out against the war. Many of them are also linked by blood ties with the territory now invaded. The Ukrainian roots of artists such as Mila Kunis or Milla Jovovich are well known. Others, like Dustin Hoffman or David Duchovny, learned the origin of their ancestors in their adult years. And among these familiar faces with Ukrainian roots is the Hispanic-Ukrainian with an Ethiopian father, Berta Vázquez (29), who played Rizos in the Antena 3 television series eye to eye and the movie palm trees in the snow along with Mario Casas and Adriana Ugarte.

Berta Vázquez at the Juan Vidal parade at Fashion Week Madrid GTRES

Bertha Vazquez

Birtukan Tibebe, real name of actress and model Berta Vázquez, was born in Kiev, the daughter of an Ethiopian father and a Ukrainian mother, but grew up in Spain. In April, Netflix will premiere her latest work, welcome to edena series of eight chapters directed by Daniel Benmayor (extreme) and Menna Fité (Merli). Berta Vázquez’s fiction tries to embark the protagonists in an experience that questions the happiness that is displayed on social networks. She, for one, has remembered Ukraine by posting childhood photos of her on her Instagram.





Mila Kunis

The actress was born in Chernivtsi, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. At just 7 years old, Mila Kunis (38) moved from her homeland to the United States with her family. Years later, her image began to appear on billboards, catalogs, and television commercials. Her name became known in the industry thanks to playing Lily, Natalie Portman’s antagonist in the black swan (2010), for which she received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actress and nominations for the SAG and Golden Globe Awards.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Mountain View, California GTRES

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the actress has been using her social networks to ask for support for her homeland, comparing the bombings with those that took place in London in World War II and remembering the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. .





Since 2012, Kunis has been in a relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher, her co-star on the series. that 70s wonderwith whom he has two children and whom he married on July 4, 2015. Kutcher himself (ex Demi Moore) has tweeted in favor of Ukraine, his wife’s country of origin: “I support Ukraine.”

Olga Kurylenko

Many will remember her for her role as Bond Girl in the film Quantum of Solace. In addition to being an actress, she is a model and was born on November 14, 1979 in Berdyansk, in what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Olga Kurylenko’s (42) career began at the age of 16 in Paris, where she signed with the Madison modeling agency. In 2001 she obtained French nationality after her marriage to French fashion photographer Cédric van Mol, from whom she separated in 2004. She was then married for a year to businessman Damian Gabrielle.





Jovovich mile

Jovovich (46) was born and spent his early years in Soviet Ukraine. His mother, of Russian nationality, is the theatrical actress Gallina Loginova, and his father, born in Serbia, is the pediatrician Bogich Jovovich. She began her modeling career at age 11, when Richard Avedon photographed her in advertisements for Revlon. In 1981 she obtained American citizenship and in 1988 she appeared in her first professional role in the film Night train to Kathmandu. He achieved stardom by starring in the horror film Resident Evil, in 2002. Subsequently, the actress, supermodel, fashion designer and businesswoman acquired American citizenship.

Milla Jovovich at Paris Fashion Week 2021 CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EFE

I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them”







Jovovich mileactress





In an emotional writing on Instagram he explains: “(…) My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, all their life lying in charred fragments all around him. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And always, the people pay with bloodshed and tears.”





Jovovich married actor Shawn Andrews in 1993. The marriage was a failure, since that same year they ended up separating. In 1997 she married French director Luc Besson (born 1959), who directed her in The fifth element and in Joan of Arc. In 1999 they divorced. His current partner is the director of resident EvilPaul WS Anderson (1965), whom she married in 2009 after starting their relationship in 2002. They have three children, Ever Gabo, Dashiel Edan and Osian.

I grew up thinking I was Russian only to find out now that I’ve been Ukrainian all this time. Never too late to change”







David Duchevyactor





David Duchevy

Noted FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in the television series X Files was born in the United States, but a few years ago David Duchovny (61) discovered that he has Ukrainian roots, since his paternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. “I grew up thinking he was Russian only to find out now that I’ve been Ukrainian all this time. It’s never too late to change, ”the actor and singer posted on his Twitter account in 2014.

David Duchevy Archive

The actor’s father, Amram Duchovny (later: Ducovny) was born in 1927 in New York and worked for the American Jewish Committee. His mother was a Lutheran immigrant from Aberdeen, Scotland. The interpreter’s grandfather, Moshe Duchovny, was a prominent Yiddish writer and journalist. The interpreter’s grandmother, Hannah Julia (Fiskoff), was of Polish origin. Moshe came to the United States in 1918 from what is now Berdychiv, Ukraine. On June 7, the actor of the series Californication will publish his fourth novel, The Reservoir.

Dustin Hoffmann

Actor Dustin Hoffman (84) also has Ukrainian origins, but only found out a few years ago. His father worked as a set decorator for Columbia Pictures before becoming a furniture salesman. Hoffman was named after silent film actor Dustin Farnum. The grandparents of the famous interpreter, Ashkenazi Jews of Ukrainian and Romanian origin emigrated from Bila Tserkva, Kiev region, to Chicago due to anti-Semitic persecution.

He found out in 2016

Dustin Hoffman never knew his paternal grandfather, who was murdered when he returned to Ukraine to rescue his parents from pogroms.

The interpreter of ray man he never knew his paternal grandfather, Frank Hoffman, as he was assassinated during the Russian revolution, when he traveled back to the Ukraine to rescue his parents from the pogroms. After Frank’s death, the actor’s great-grandfather (Sam Hoffman) was also killed. Ella’s great-grandmother Liba (Sam’s wife) was arrested and sent to a concentration camp (gulag) when she tried to find out what had happened to her husband.

actor Dustin Hoffmann) AP

Liba managed to survive and a decade later fled to Argentina, and then to the United States, where he arrived at the age of 64. The father of the two-time Oscar-winning actor never spoke about his family’s painful past as Jewish refugees from Soviet brutality. Dustin Hoffman discovered this difficult family adventure in 2106, thanks to the PBS television program Finding Your Roots.

Katherine Winnick

Known for her role in the series Vikings, Katheryn Winnick (44) was born in Etobicoke (Canada), but her parents are Ukrainian. She speaks Ukrainian as her first language, Russian, French, Italian and English and was trained in martial arts from a very young age. On Instagram she has shared messages of support for the people of her ancestors. “I am with Ukraine. We are a peaceful country. We do not deserve this war.”





Leonard Nimoy

The famous Mr. Spock of star trek He was born on March 26, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts (United States), the son of Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine who were followers of Orthodox Judaism. Died on February 27, 2015, he was perhaps the only one of the actors of the star trek original, along with William Shatner, who was able to maintain a coherent and fruitful artistic life outside the enormous shadow of the series.

Actor Leonard Nimoy Archive

Ana Layevska

Known for her performances in important soap operas, Ana Layevska was born in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, although she soon moved to Russia and later to Mexico, when she was just 9 years old. Her first role was in the telenovela Will we ever have wings in 1997. Later he was part of productions such as The two faces of Ana, The ghost of Elena or My heart insists.





Layevska used her Instagram to send a message about the situation between Russia and Ukraine: “I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders and no divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live. I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart.”

Vera Farmiga

The actress, nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2009 for her performance in the film Up in the air, was born in Clifton, New Jersey, to Ukrainian immigrant parents. She is the second of seven siblings, including actress Taissa Farmiga, known among other things for starring in the series American Horror Story. Vera did not speak English until she was 6 years old and she received a strict education in a Ukrainian Catholic home. In her youth she studied piano and dance. In addition, she toured with a Ukrainian folk dance troupe.

Actress of ‘The Warren File’

“The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet,” writes Vera Farmiga





The actress, who also played Lorraine Warren in the saga of Warren expedient, joined the messages of support on Instagram, where he shared a Ukrainian flag and a stanza of that country’s national anthem. “The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet,” she reads herself in the post.