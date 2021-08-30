ADA Cardano promises to be an even bigger asset than Netflix and Facebook

An hour after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would not accept Bitcoin payments, more than a quarter of a trillion dollars were wiped from the global cryptocurrency market.

The billionaire entrepreneur and cryptocurrency enthusiast highlighted concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact, which, with one notable exception, has had the ripple effect of lowering prices for nearly all of its competitors.

The Cardano-based cryptocurrency Ada not only prevented the price from dropping, it even jumped 20% right after Musk’s tweet, before hitting a new all-time high over the weekend above $ 2.

One reason is its core technology, which is based on Proof of Stake, not Proof of Work. This means it doesn’t rely on power-hungry computers to process transactions and create new ADAs.

Cardano describes itself as the “most environmentally sustainable” cryptocurrency, thanks to its innovative blockchain-level proof-of-stake protocol that estimates the percentage of coins a miner owns rather than their processing power.

Earlier this year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson estimated that his network uses 0.01% less energy than the Bitcoin network. In theory, a Proof of Stake system can achieve more than four million times the energy efficiency of a Proof of Work system, such as Bitcoin.

It’s not the only cryptocurrency that uses Proof of Stake or takes into account its environmental impact, but it’s easily the largest.

In addition to its climate credentials, Cardano has recently become a fully decentralized community network, which means its parent company no longer controls its blockchain. Market analysts say this development makes it an attractive proposition for investors.

“This historic milestone will help Cardano better position itself to challenge key competitors in the cryptocurrency world,” said Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm DeVere Group.

“Cardano is potentially a challenge for Ethereum, as it cannot only be used as a currency, but the blockchain can also be used to create decentralized smart contracts, protocols and applications. It is also significantly more scalable than Ethereum. “

a 2019 Version He speculated what Ada’s price could be in the future. At the time, Ada had a single value of $ 0.04 and Cardano’s total market cap was around $ 1 billion, however developers who anticipated explosive growth in upcoming value went even further.

Rather than simply being compared to other cryptocurrencies, Cardano’s capabilities have been compared to global tech giants like Amazon, Facebook and Netflix and the huge ratings that go with it.

“Cardano aims to become a global financial computer,” the publication states. “Is it more than what Netflix can offer? Netflix is ​​a streaming service… We think Cardano can have a bigger impact. Can Cardano be better than Facebook? Facebook is just a social network. Cardano is here for anyone who can use a decentralized currency. ” and establish decentralized services.

“What could Ada’s price be in a few years? If you agree with our comparison between Cardano and tech companies, it’s easy enough… it could be huge. Cardano could have a similar capitalization to that of the tech giants. “

In the year and a half since this writing, Cardano has become the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of over $ 70 billion. While this may still be far from Netflix’s $ 200 billion valuation, it puts it on par with Chinese tech giant Baidu and more than the combined value of Dropbox, antivirus McAfee, Slack and LG Electronics.

In the same year that the post was written, Cardano was ranked as the most active cryptocurrency before Ethereum, according to report by market intelligence firm Santiment, making it the most advanced crypto project of 2019 among the more than 1,000 considered.

Bitcoin hasn’t reached the top 20. This tool and technological capabilities are what sets Cardano apart from its more well-known competitor. In addition to the online book that tracks transactions, Cardano has a second tier of account that allows for everything from smart contracts and decentralized applications to land purchases and voting.

“Is Bitcoin a competitor? We don’t believe it. Bitcoin is something else, ”says a 2019 bulletin.“ Bitcoin maintains the narrative of being digital gold ”.

The idea that Bitcoin is better suited to be a value digital store has been embraced by institutional investors over the past year, who have cited its limited supply (there will only be 21 million coins) and its already strong reputation for delivering. a solid return. of investment.

Tesla has also stuck to bitcoin in this regard, choosing not to sell its $ 1.5 billion holdings. “When fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool would look elsewhere,” he explained in a tweet justifying Tesla’s investment. “Having some bitcoin, which is simply a less ridiculous form of money than cash, is gambling enough for the S&P500.”

Musk has already demonstrated his preference for other cryptocurrencies as an alternative to fiat currencies by accepting Dogecoin payments at SpaceX, another of his companies. The question now is whether the potential promised by the lesser known Cardano can be generalized and embodied on a similar scale.