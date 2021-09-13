Adam Sandler: “I still defend Raw Diamonds from criticism on the final”

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Adam Sandler admitted that he still has to deal with the criticism of the ending of the movie Rough Diamonds.

Adam Sandler he said he still has to defend today Rough Diamonds give her criticisms concerning the the final, judged too “strong” by people. On the contrary, the actor’s performance in the film directed by Josh and Benny Safdie was highly appreciated.

At the beginning of 2020 we had the opportunity to see on Netflix Raw Diamonds, the film through which audiences and critics have had the opportunity to appreciate the acting talent of Adam Sandler, often overshadowed among the countless comedies in which he took part. American actor throughout his long career. Months after his release, Adam Sandler is back to talk about the film directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, telling how people still continue to criticize the ending. The 54-year-old actor and producer discussed the crime thriller during a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Recall that Raw Diamonds follows the story of Howard Ratner (Sandler), a drug addict who must recover a rare black opal he purchased to pay off his debts. On Late Night, it was presenter Seth Meyers who initiated the conversation, saying that the film was too intense for his parents, who in fact could not finish watching it.

“I agree with your parents. It is actually too much“, Sandler then replied, adding:”Of course my mother, my mother-in-law, anyone of a certain age, reacted by saying ‘Oh, that ending. It was just too much. I just didn’t need to see it ‘“Sandler therefore explained that he recently defended the ending of the film, which shows Howard (Sandler) winning a $ 1.2 million bet, only to be killed by his debt collectors.”They scolded me the other day. A guy said to me ‘Dude, why did they do this to you at the end of Rough Diamonds?’. Things like that, and I find myself having to defend that ending again. It had to go like this“.

Adam Sandler is currently promoting Hubie Halloween, a decidedly lighter film, available on Netflix from 7 October. The cast of the Steven Brill-directed opera also includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb and Sandler’s daughters Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11.