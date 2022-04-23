Adamari López impacts by exposing her leg in a dress with transparencies for the Latin AMAs 2022

Adamari López was one of those present at the Latin AMAs 2022.

Adamari Lopez She was one of the guests at the Latin AMAs 2022 from Telemundo. The spoiled little girl was one of the presenters of the night and she went on stage to present an award. The host of “Hoy Día” left everyone dazzled with her outfit for the big night.

Adamari’s outfit exposed her entire figure fitted to each of her curves. The transparencies and her opening exposed her entire leg, shocking everyone in her path.

The comments of her fans when she shared her outfit on Instagram were immediate and praised her beauty.

“Adamari, that suit looks great on you! Beautiful as always”, wrote a fan. “I loved the dress,” replied a follower. “Beautiful Adamari you are a queen”, added an admirer. “I love the suit and you look spectacular,” another fan said. “That and the beauty and Finnish! Not like others”, put another follower. “Spectacular, like what you are, a goddess”, could also be read among the comments.

Adamari López on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2022. / Photo: Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Keep reading

• Latin AMAs 2022: Rafael Amaya returns to Telemundo as one of the live award presenters

• Latin AMAs 2022: CNCO, Farruko, Luis Fonsi and more confirmed for Telemundo’s live gala

• Latin AMAs 2022: All artists confirmed for live performances