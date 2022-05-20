Entertainment

Adamari López: These are the 2 Mexicans who conquered the heart of the driver

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Today, Adamari López has become one of the most sought-after single women on TV, because at 51 years of age, life has given him the opportunity to look better than ever.

And it is that at present, the presenter is at the peak of her professional career and her personal lifedespite the fact that they have a year since the separation of the father from his daughter.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A little modesty! Kourtney Kardashian’s son asks her to stop tongue kissing Travis Barker

2 mins ago

Margot Robbie will star in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel!

3 mins ago

Doctor Strange and the new multiversal era of Marvel Studios

14 mins ago

a story of collaboration, secrets and forgiveness

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button