Adamari López: These are the 2 Mexicans who conquered the heart of the driver

Today, Adamari López has become one of the most sought-after single women on TV, because at 51 years of age, life has given him the opportunity to look better than ever.

And it is that at present, the presenter is at the peak of her professional career and her personal lifedespite the fact that they have a year since the separation of the father from his daughter.

What is a fact is that so much suffering from the past, life decided to return it in true blessings, since it is about one of the most beloved celebrities on Spanish-speaking TV.

It is worth mentioning that her beauty and charisma have always accompanied her throughout more than 25 years of artistic career, and proof of this is the long list of loves that Alaïa’s mother has.

Despite the fact that there have been only two relationships that have been more mediaticLuis Fonsi and Toni Costa, her long love history proves that her beauty has taken over different nationalities.

The actress is in one of the best stages of her life. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

is now found 100% focused on her work and raising her little girl At just seven years old, he has already been linked to some celebrities.

Both his partner Telemundo, Nacho Lozano, as actor Christian de la Fuente They have been some of the men with whom he has been romantically related.

But that does not prevent us from remembering that a large part of his career in soap operas was in Mexico, where two famous men can boast of having the honor of having won the heart of the “Golden Chaparrita”.

Marco Antony Regil

The drivers were one of the most tender and beloved couples at the end of the last century, and shortly after their separation from the Spanish fans asked Adamari to return with the Mexican driver.

And it is that their romance began in 1998, but jealousy was the factor for which they decided to separate, since he could not bear to see her kissing other celebrities in soap operas.

But that has not prevented them from having a very cordial and mature relationship to date, as fans do not lose hope that they will give each other a new opportunity.

The couple lasted only three months of relationship. Photo: Twitter

Mauritius Islands

It is one of the most fleeting relationships of the two celebrities, since it was just at the beginning of her stage as an actress of the Puerto Rican, but without a doubt it was highly commented on because of how well they looked together.

And the actors They met in Mexico in the year 2000, and although they tried to be very discreet, everyone began to notice López’s romance with Islas, which lasted for more than two years.

However, as the two were emerging with their careers, their busy schedules prevented their love from lasting longer and they decided to end it, but to date they maintain a beautiful friendship.

They were one of the most mediatic couples. Photo: Twitter

