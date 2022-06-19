Adamari López wanted to attract attention, but fans think they are using her

Adamari Lopez

June 18, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Adamari Lopez She is one of the most beloved drivers among fans, a title she has thanks to her years of experience on television and her charisma. That is why she was now seen completely dressed as a bride, many not only thought that she attracted her attention, but that she would be using her.

It all happened this week in the middle of the Hoy Día show where she appeared wearing a white wedding dress to promote the new film by Diego Bonet, “The father of the bride”. In front of the cameras, the green-eyed shorty wore a suit that for many was not her best wardrobe option.

And as usually happens every time it comes to Adamari Lopez The comments on social networks did not wait. The majority charged against the production of the morning for forcing her to wear a suit that was not her size and therefore did not highlight her best attributes, all simply to raise her rating at her expense.

On the other hand, this strategy could be linked to what they also did recently from the program when he was first heard talking about his ex, Tony Costa and his time at The House of the Famous. Everything could be due to a technique to raise audience points and that thanks to their reactions, viewers interact much more with the show.

While she seems hot for Toni, Evelyn reminds her how good they look together.