Adnan Syed: the conviction of the accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend 22 years ago is annulled in a case known throughout the world by the podcast “Serial”

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News, Washington

Adnan Syed

image source, Reuters

A Baltimore judge on Monday overturned Adnan Syed’s murder conviction in a case that gained worldwide popularity in 2014 thanks to the hit podcast “Serial.”

Syed was 19 years old when he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, whose body was found buried in a forest in 1999.

Last week, prosecutors in Baltimore asked the court to overturn his conviction, saying a new investigation had yielded two “alternate suspects”.

Syed must now serve house arrest.

