Aeroméxico would return to Cuba with more flights

So far in 2022, nearly 5,000 Mexican tourists have visited the island, among other reasons due to the increase in flights between this country and Cuba, through the Viva Aerobus and Magnicharters airlines. But according to official sources, soon, the best known could be incorporated, Aeromexico.

This was stated by Sonia Beltrán, tourism counselor of the Cuban embassy in Mexico, who pointed out that due to the growth of connections and the relaxation of entry sanitary requirements, more than 120 thousand Mexican tourists are expected throughout the year.

The counselor for this sector added that the arrival of Mexican tourists is due, without a doubt, to the increase in the frequency of connections, 41 flights a week at present. Connections depart from several Aztec cities, such as Mexico City, Cancun, Merida and recently Monterrey was incorporated.

The airlines that currently fly to Cuba are Viva Aerobús and Magnicharters, but the counselor announced that Aeroméxico can be incorporated by December of this year, to destinations such as Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

“If Aeroméxico is added, although nothing has been confirmed yet, by the end of 2022 we hope that 120,000 Mexicans will arrive or even more,” said Embassy official Beltrán.

Mexico is ranked 11th among the 20 main sources of tourists to the island today, but it is the first in Latin America, ahead of countries such as Argentina and Colombia. Canadian and German tourists continue to predominate on the island.

“It is important to say that Mexico rose one position in the position with respect to the 20 main issuing markets to Cuba,” added the official. The Aeromar company is also dedicated to connections with Cuba.

FLIGHTS FROM MEXICO TO CUBA IN APRIL

The airline company Viva Aerobus keeps connecting in April, with flights to Havana from Mexico City, Cancún, Mérida and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Monterrey. It also connects with the tourist pole of Varadero, from Cancun. With Camagüey, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Cancún and to Santiago on Thursdays from Cancún.

Meanwhile, Magnicharters will continue to operate to Havana on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City. Daily except Wednesdays from Cancun. Finally, on Fridays from Mérida. Aeromar does it to the Cuban capital, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Cancun.

Why is the return important? Aeromexico to Cuba? This is the Mexican flag carrier, the most important in that nation. This company has delayed its return, as it had planned to return in 2020, but the health crisis has led it to debate another crisis, the economic one.