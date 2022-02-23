After 17 years on Televisa, beloved host loses her exclusivity and executives veto her from ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- They report that a beloved driver, who left the today program to dedicate himself to his family, he could stay vetoed after allegedly lose its exclusivity for being ‘rejecting’ projects in Televisa.

According to the YouTube channel chacaleoit’s about the driver Marisol Gonzalezwho has spent 17 years in the San Angel companybut left the small screen for family issues.

The channel argues that allegedly top brass they would target the presenter because she was refusing to return to the screen, just as she did at the time Jacqueline bracamontes.

For playing hard to get and giving her family an excuse not to work, Televisa already brings Marisol González to soap, who, if she insists on not continuing to cooperate with the television station, could suffer the same fate as Jacky Bracamontes, who was fired and vetoed by the San Ángel company”.

As you may recall, the beautiful former beauty queen decided to give up today program in the middle of last year since he assured that he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially with his daughters, since the situation had been complicated by the pandemic.

However, although the driver always maintained that she was leaving for personal reasons, the media began to report that it had been for alleged differences with Galilea Montijobecause it was always rumored that they couldn’t stand each other

Although both denied it, she reported it several times Alex Kaffie in his column, who aired that Marisol decided to leave because “she is fed up with the hostility with which one of the morning’s headlines has always treated her”, referring to Gali.

However, chacaleo reported that Marisol, upon losing her exclusivity, supposedly began to reject projects that they offered him executives because they did not allow him to spend time with his family.

After her departure from ‘Hoy’, Marisol lost her exclusivity and in rebellion began to reject projects just as Jacky Bracamontes did at the time, because just like her colleague, she used her family as justification before work, “they mentioned.

According to the channel, Televisa decided to give him a “second chance”, since he recently confirmed that he will return to the screen to have a special drive in the reality show. this story resonates with mewhich will air on Sundays starting March 27.

However, the channel maintains that the former driver of TUDN presumably “he is already putting obstacles”, so they brought up what supposedly happened with Bracamontes.

By putting hundreds of excuses, Televisa took away her exclusivity and sent her punished for a while to the Unicable channel to reconsider, but Bracamontes, far from reconsidering things, signed a contract with Telemundo, which ended up pissing off executives and they even took away her badge “.

Although the video claimed that Jacqueline would seek return to San Ángel “repentant”warned Marisol to avoid being “fussy” since this driving would presumably put her to the test.

Televisa puts his talent to the test either to catapult him or keep him in the second division in what he decides to do with him (…) if he insists that his family comes first, senior managers will end up without patience and will end up firing him. ”

It is worth mentioning that this information has not been confirmed by any driver involved or by the television station, so it remains as speculation.

Source: Chacaleo YouTube channel and Instagram @programahoy