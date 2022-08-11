After burning vehicles, they reinforce security in Guanajuato

Digital Millennium

After the burning of some vehicles and businesses in Celaya and Irapuato, instructions have been issued to reinforce security and operations in the area, reported the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo.

In a message on his Twitter account, Governor Sinhue Rodríguez mentioned that security operations will be implemented in permanent coordination with the municipalities.

I want to share with you that I am in permanent attention to the fires caused in different parts of the state and I have given instructions to the institutions to reinforce security and operations in permanent coordination with the municipalities, at the moment there are no injuries. – Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo (@diegosinhue) August 10, 2022

He also announced that he is in permanent attention to arson and assured that so far there are no injuries.

What happened in Guanajuato tonight?

With fake bombs and fuel, several cells of criminals identified as part of a criminal group from Jalisco set fire to several convenience stores and apparently the same number of vehicles in several municipalities of the entity, the authorities reported people detained.

The first reports made by citizens to the emergency number 911 are recorded as happening around nine at night in the municipalities of Celaya and Irapuato, where criminals set fire to public transport units, one of them belonging to the company Saeta de Celaya.

