after Jason Momoa, this MCU actress confirmed in the casting

Relatively unlikely announcements have been coming to us lately on the movie Fast and Furious 10, and in particular on the scenario of the film, part of which will probably take place in space. Today we offer you to interest us more specifically to the new cast of the filmwhich is already being talked about.

The 10th fast and furious

More than 20 years after the theatrical release from the first Fast and Furious, the franchise remains very popular. The tenth film will be released next year. Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and many other franchise veterans will be back as well. And as always, Fast & Furious 10 will introduce new stars to the franchise.

The Biggest Casting Announcement So Far was Jason Momoa in the role of the villain. We know, for the moment, very little about the character embodied by the actor, but the latter has previously used the adjectives “flamboyant” and “misunderstood” to talk about his character. Furthermore, Daniel Melchiorof Suicide Squad, was cast last month for an undisclosed role. And an MCU actress is also currently over the moon following her acceptance into the franchise.

A new MCU actress in the casting of fast and furious 10

If we are to believe a recent Instagram post from Vin DieselBrie Larson has officially joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10. As with previous casting announcements, Vin Diesel did not reveal what was his rolebut he indicated that the actress would be an asset “timeless” at the mythology of Fast & Furiousas you will see:

Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder that makes me laugh, you think “It’s Captain Marvel”. There is clearly love and laughter in this picture. But what you don’t see is the character you’re about to discover in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence… her Oscar, there is that deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but long for.

Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.

This is not a complete surprise, however, since Brie Larson had expressed his desire, a few months ago, to integrate the franchise. The actress previously explained that testing Nissan cars as part of of a Super Bowl commercial gave him a taste for automotive culture. Brie Larson had previously declared that she was a big fan of the franchise Fast and Furiousand that she would be ready to playr any character if she was retained. For the moment, it is impossible to know which role the actress will play, since we only have disparate and imprecise elements concerning the scenario of the new film of the franchise. Whichever character the actress plays, however, the Oscar winner should be a good fit for the cast. We look forward to hearing more about the subject in the future.

