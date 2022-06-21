after Kate Bush, these other hits rediscovered thanks to the series

Stranger Things is not lacking in vintage references, but one in particular caught the attention of fans of the series, which will return to Netflix on July 1st. Completely unexpectedly, season 4 pulled out of the closet the cult title of Kate Bush, Running up that Hill, thereby restoring popularity to the singer. Once reserved for series credits, the songs have become an essential element of the plot and sometimes even a showcase for series praised for their soundtrack. This is the case, among others, of Peaky Blinderswhose final season 6 is available on Netflix, The Bridgerton Chronicle and his regency style pop music, The Boys and others, which are listened to in a loop on mobile phones. Other songs, chosen to sublimate cult sequences, marked the fans. Thanks to series, old titles are found propelled to the top of the iTunes charts. Here is a non-exhaustive list of songs that we liked thanks to the series.

1. Stranger Things: “Running up that Hill” (Kate Bush)

more than a song, Running up that Hill literally saves Max’s life in the first half of season 4 of Stranger Things. Thanks to the series on Netflix, this forgotten hit from the 1980s has had a second life. The creators of the series, the twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, absolutely wanted to use this song.

2. The Walking Dead: “Easy Street” (The Collapsable Hearts Club)

There are few songs in The Walking Dead, but an episode with a particular narration revealed a new title, now known as the Daryl Dixon song. In episode 3 of season 7, Daryl is captured and held prisoner by Negan. To torture him, the song, EasyStreet loops in his cell. In the space of a few days, the title of the group The Collapsable Hearts Club is a hit on iTunes. And remains the most memorable song of the series, which will return in October for its very last season.

3. Glee: “Don’t Stop Believin'” (Journey)

In the last minute of the very first episode, it is on this song by the American rock band Journey, that the members of the Glee Club, all dressed in jeans and T-shirts, seal the beginning of the adventure. . By performing this title, they manage to convince Professor Will Schuester to take them under his wing and lead the Glee Club, which they will represent throughout the series. A song taken up in the 100th episode of the series by the whole group.

4. Ally McBeal: “Tell Him” ​​and “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything” (Barry White)

In David E. Kelley’s court series, songs are used by heroes to boost self-confidence. When she wakes up, when she feels depressed, Ally McBeal has a solution to restore her courage. The lawyer stands in front of her mirror, puts the title to the fullest Tell Him and rocks her hips in her apartment. He too in front of the mirror, but from the toilets of the cabinet, does a choreography on the cult song of Barry White, You’re The First, The Last, My Everything.

Season 2 revisits classical music in a pop mode. Particularly striking is the final sequence where the Viscount of Bridgerton invites Lady Kate Sharma to dance at the Queen’s Ball, after she has refused his marriage proposal. The song by Miley Cyrus sublimates one of the most romantic moments of this second opus as Anthony and Kate, who cannot take their eyes off each other, struggle to bring themselves to be separated, twirl with restrained passion. Fortunately, this dance leads Anthony to declare himself and Kate to accept his marriage proposal. It’s so romantic.

6. Grey’s Anatomy: “Chasing Cars” (Snow Patrol)

Many of them have shed all the tears in their bodies discovering the poignant sequence where Izzie had to say goodbye to her great love, Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). None will forget chasing carthe Snow Patrol song on which the star-crossed lovers lived their last moments, before Denny breathed his last at Grace Seattle Hospital. How To Save A Life by The Fray, is also an iconic song, which has been heard several times on Shonda Rhimes’ medical series.

7. The Boys: “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (Billy Joel)

The superhero-busting series has some amazing musical references. Stella wiggled her hips as a child in the Miss Sur contest One More Time by Britney Spears, or even, Wannabethe title of the Spice Girls, a group on which Butcher has astonishing expertise or even the fish man (Chace Crawford) singing in unison with his gills you are beautiful by Joe Cocker. But as fans of The Boys, it is the singer Billy Joel who is honored. Hughie has a soft spot for the singer and notably finds solace in one of his songs, You’re Only Human, which he regularly listens to, much to Stella’s amazement. The young superheroine ends up sharing his tastes and launches into a frenzied karaoke with him in the car. We didn’t Start the Fire much to the chagrin of La Crème.