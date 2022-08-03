After Kelis’ rant, Beyoncé removes “Milkshake” sample

MUSIC – The interpreter of “Trick Me” wondered where the feminine solidarity of his colleague had gone after using her title without informing her

Beyoncé heard Kelis’ criticism and acted on it. The title Energyon his new album Renaissancehas been modified: there is no longer any trace of the sample of Milkshake, the hit of its sister. Indeed, Kelis had criticized the interpreter for Crazy in Love for using her song without even letting her know.

An anger that can be understood, since Kelis had previously told how, at the start of her career, she had naively signed the contract offered by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of the Neptunes. The artist had declared to the Guardian having been “scammed” by the producer duo who had “outrageously lied to her” when they signed their contract on the sharing of royalties. These same Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo who therefore produced the title of Beyoncé, Energy.

Scams and empowerment

By discovering “like everyone else” Beyoncé’s new album, Kelis therefore denounced the “lack of respect” and “integrity” of the “three incriminated parties”.

“My real anger is not only against Beyoncé. (…) The problem is that not only are we women, but black women, in this industry which has few. We met. We know each other. We have friends in common. This (…) Read more at 20minutes

