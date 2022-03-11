After Sasha Sökol’s complaint to Luis de Llano, the lyrics of Molotov’s song ‘El Carnal de las Estrellas’ went viral | entertainment pop culture

Likewise, there were those who related the events to a Molotov song released in 1998, as it was inspired by the rumors of sexual harassment and abuse of power that circulated around the producer.

The song ‘El carnal de las estrellas’, by Molotov, denounced the abuses of power normalized on Mexican television

At the end of the 90s, the Mexican rock group released the album ‘Molomix’, which contained the controversial song ‘El carnal de las estrellas’.

Its lyrics speak of the abuse of power by certain television directors, who were accused of asking debutant actresses for sexual favors.

“If you are not pretty, rather you are ugly; you want to become a super star. You have no talent or a vocation and you want to be on television. May some producer take you to fame, but first you will have to lie in his bed. You don’t need more than a smile or to be exclusive to Televisa”, is sung in the first verse.

The mention of Luis de Llano appears in the third and, making use of their satire and social criticism, the band exposed the producer by pronouncing only his last name:

“If you come across a guy named De llano who wants to bayonarte and shake your hand, he shouldn’t want to hold you back. Do not leave because there is still more. That he doesn’t want to throw it back. Do not let yourself be man, because there is still more. He doesn’t give a damn that they’re gentlemen. He hits anything with holes in it.”

In the last part Molotov emphasizes that not only sexual favors are requested, they also insinuate the pressure to carry out aesthetic operations:

“This carnal works on your mug, puts your buttocks on you, puts your tits on you; but he gets angry if you don’t lend them to him, because he runs you, fucks you and vetoes you. This Carnal of the Stars only wants to sleep with them.”

After Sasha Sökol’s complaint, the Internet was filled with reactions to such a strong melody

Although for many the Molotov song was very clear with the named characters, others were skeptical about it and it only remained a musical protest.

