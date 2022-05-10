After two years away, Jenny Blanco returns to “From end to end”

After two years away, the communicator Jenny Blanco returned to the program “From end to end”, from where it was canceled in August 2020.

“The good son returns home and these doors have always been open for all those stars,” said the communicator Caroline Aquino receiving her partner in the study.

Blanco said she was grateful and happy to return to the program that saw her grow professionally. She also thanked Juan Ramón Gómez Díaz for betting on his talent

Blanco was also received by her teammates: Nahiony Reyes, Jary Ramírez, Alex Macías, Violeta Ramírez and Moisés Salcé.

It is recalled that “The Extremes”, Jenny Blanco, Yubelkis Peralta, Dannelis Veras and Sandra Berrocal, were suspended at the beginning of the Telemicro pandemic and later canceled.

At that time, Blanco, who left behind the American dream of entering the media in Miami (USA), the country where he lived for three years, returned to the Dominican Republic and to the program that had been his home before emigrating.

It was in August 2019 when decided to return and resume his career and aspirations in local art.

“I did not go to Miami and I left my career here in the Dominican Republic. When my status regularization process began in Miami, which was supposed to last between seven or eight months, a year at most, but which unfortunately extended to almost three years, I forced me to stay in the United States until my residency came out. My intention was to keep working here and make my way there. I did not abandon my career in my country”, she said at the time.