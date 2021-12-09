Leading a correct lifestyle and adopting a balanced diet is essential to ensure daily well-being and to counteract numerous ailments. In fact, fatty foods and a sedentary lifestyle are the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. High cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​could lead to very worrying pathologies such as atherosclerosis.

Therefore it is very important to take in our diet products rich in vitamins and mineral salts that meet the needs of our body. Against an accelerated heart and widespread weakness, here is a sweet light load of potassium and antioxidants that we will shortly illustrate. Potassium is a very important mineral for our body and is involved in the regulation of heart rhythm and muscle contraction. A potassium deficiency could lead to weakness, tachycardia and arrhythmias. The World Health Organization recommends consuming a daily portion of 3.5 grams. A balanced diet is able to provide us with the exact content our body needs.





To bring the right nutrients to our body, you can start in the morning by having a healthy and nutritious breakfast. For example, these two fruits are enough for breakfast to fill up with happiness in the heart. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, even skipping breakfast could negatively affect heart health according to a study. In this regard, not many know that this very common breakfast habit can compromise heart health. Skipping breakfast is also counterproductive for the figure, as at lunch it will make us even more hungry and vulnerable to fatty foods.

Therefore we could start the day with a breakfast based on this light dessert ready in a few minutes, or banana crepes covered with blueberry jam. For their preparation you will need:

2/3 ripe bananas;

3 eggs;

cinnamon to taste;

blueberry jam.

Method

Cut the bananas into slices, put them in a fairly large bowl and mash them with the tines of a fork. Then in the same bowl we break the eggs, add the cinnamon and mix with a whisk. In the meantime, heat a pan greased with a little seed oil and start pouring a spoonful of our breakfast batter. We cook over low heat for a few minutes and then turn them to the other side. At this point we just have to accompany them with our blueberry jam. A real concentrate of antioxidants in the refrigerator to help the heart and brain to live long. A healthy and vital breakfast for our diet but also for our heart.