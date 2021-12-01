More and more people complain about the quality of their sleep. This results in difficulty falling asleep or a restless or too short sleep. These problems are common especially as we advance into adulthood. Yet, we must not resign ourselves to our situation, but indeed it is certainly worth going to the doctor for advice. After all, sleep affects not only our productivity, but also our safety on the road and at work. In addition to the therapies suggested by the doctor, against insomnia and for better sleep, the answer could be this little trick. It is an option accessible to all, which does not involve any costs. In fact, it is about creating the right atmosphere to relax the brain enough to fall asleep.

The problem of insomnia

Currently, one in two Italians declare that they do not have a satisfactory sleep. This figure is also the son of the pandemic, which has brought more stress and depression into the homes of many Italians. In fact, experts have come to the conclusion that mental disorders are the cause or the contributing cause of insomnia.

Given the frequency of the problem and the profound effect it has on our lives, an entire industry dedicated to this sector was born in search of the best solution. We have seen that nutrition also plays a fundamental role. For example, against insomnia we could try this autumn fruit that would help reduce bad cholesterol.

Today, however, we are talking about an experiment that we can do as early as this evening.

Against insomnia and for better sleep, the answer could be this little trick

Noises are a key part of our ability or inability to fall asleep, as well as sleep better. There are some that irritate us and others that are able to calm us deeply, helping us relax enough to stop thinking.

The sounds that are able to achieve this effect are of different types. This can be the so-called ‘white noise’, such as that produced by a household appliance or natural sounds. For example, many find the sound of flowing water, such as the sound of the sea or a stream, extremely calming. Others prefer the sound of wind, fire or animals.

To listen to them we do not need to buy any specific machinery, since we can find everything online using the mobile phone. In fact, there are dedicated free applications and we can find these music tracks even in the major music streaming sites, such as YouTube or Spotify. These recordings can last several hours, accompanying us during sleep, we just have to press “play”.

In addition, beware, this would be the time to fall asleep to feel rested and avoid cardiovascular problems.