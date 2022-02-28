Agatha: House of Harkness – Kathryn Hahn put “Hype” in anticipation of her character’s spin-off series at WandaVision

WandaVision actress Kathryn Hahn spoke about the spinoff series of her character on the series, Agatha. We tell you what she said here!

One of the most anticipated series by fans of Marvelafter seeing WandaVisionit’s probably the spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness. The actress who plays the character, kathryn hahnspoke to the media Entertainment Weekly about the series, announced last year, and revealed that “It’s exactly what I expected and wanted.”

If you still do not have a Disney Plus account, or want to create a new one with a discount, click on this link.

That comment sets the bar pretty high for the show, but it also makes us want it out now. The last time we saw Agathe, Wanda Maximoff had turned her into agnes and left her trapped Westview. This means that the fearsome witch now finds herself living as if she were in a sitcom.

As not much is known about the series yet, it remains a mystery if in Agatha: House of Harkness we will see the life of the witch before the events of WandaVision or after them. But surely we will see the return of this powerful witch that was revealed to us in WandaVision.

But what we do know is that we will see our beloved again Scartlet Witch on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. The movie promises to be everything that fans of Marvel want to see from the multiverse, such as the possible return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Xthe possible incorporation of the Illuminati in the MCU and, according to rumour, Tom Cruise as Iron Man. Doc Strange 2 arrives in Argentine cinemas this May 5th. As for the series AgatheIt is still unknown when it would arrive.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts