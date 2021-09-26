age, height, husband, children and The Mask

Very blond, statuesque physique and overwhelming sympathy. Cameron Diaz is one of the most important and famous American actresses in the world. Let’s find out some curiosities about her: age, height, husband, children, the mask.

Cameron Diaz, age and height

Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego in California in 1972 and is 47 years old. Is high 1.74 cm.

Carmen Diaz, husband and children

Cameron Diaz is married with Benji Madden, forty-year-old guitarist of Good Charlotte. In an article written in first person for the magazine Instyle, which puts her on the cover of September, the former actress dedicated to rocker married in 2015 a public declaration of love: “Marriage was the best thing that happened to me. My husband is the most fantastic living being. He’s a very good partner, I’m really grateful to him ”. On January 3, 2020, the couple announced, via Instagram, the birth of their first daughter, Raddix Madden, born through a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019.

Cameron Diaz, The Mask

It was 1994 when Cameron Diaz, a model of just 21 years, with a little more chubby face than today, was chosen as the protagonist of The Mask, the extravagant comedy about a bank teller named Stanley, played by Jim Carrey, who when wearing a mysterious green mask, he becomes a very special superhero.