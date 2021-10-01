age, height, weight, career in film and his children

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known for his starring roles in films such as The Notebook, Blue Valentine And Blade Runner 2049. Tonight we will see him in the movie La La Land with Emma Stone on Rai 3. But who is Ryan and how did he become famous?

Ryan Gosling: Early years and career

Born on November 12 1980 to London, Ontario, Canada, Ryan Thomas Gosling grew up in a working class family Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the city of Cornwall. One of the action movies of Sylvester Stallone turned out to be a first influence on the future as an actor: “When I was in first grade I watched First Blood, filled my Fisher-Price Houdini kit with steak knives and brought them to school and started throwing them at the kids during recess.”he said later Gosling to the magazine of Maclean. He was suspended for this perilous reenactment, but continued to be inspired by the films he saw.

Gosling had his first big break in 1993 when he joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club, a variety show for young people. She sang, danced and acted alongside future stars such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake And Christina Aguilera. After the show was canceled in 1995, Gosling began working on other television series. He appeared in the teen comedy Breaker High from 1997 to the 1998. Subsequently at the age of 17, Gosling moved to Los Angeles to play the title character in the popular teen series Young Hercules.

Emerging movie star

For his film debut, Gosling played a minor role in sports drama Remember the Titans, with Denzel Washington. His first major film success came in 2001 with The Believer. In this critically acclaimed film he played a Jewish neo-Nazi and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

However, his most successful film is The Notebook, In the 2004 with Rachel McAdams. In 2006, Ryan he received compliments for his role as a drug addict teacher Dan Dunne in Half Nelson. The intense and moving performance earned him a nomination forOscar like best actor. Always ready to face different roles, Gosling played a young prosecutor in Fracture, alongside Anthony Hopkins. He then starred as a shy, delusional man who forms a sincere attachment to a doll in the offbeat comedy. Lars and the Real Girl. For its interpretation, Gosling got an AI nomination Golden Globe.

Blue Valentine, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Drive

With the development of his career, Gosling has emerged both as an actor and as one of the most popular sex symbols of Hollywood. He gave a strong performance alongside Michelle Williams in the independent drama of the 2010 Blue Valentine, which followed the downward spiral of a couple. The following year proved important to the actor. Indeed Ryan has appeared in three very different types of films, from romantic comedy to political drama to edgy thriller. In Crazy, Stupid, Love, he played a quiet gentleman trying to help a man going through a divorce. Moving on to a more action-oriented role, she then starred in Drive, about a stuntman who lights up as an escape pilot. That autumn, Gosling starred with George Clooney in The Ides of March, playing a clever and savvy politician’s press officer. Continuing to challenge himself and hone his art, the Canadian actor starred with Eva Mendes And Bradley Cooper in the drama The Place Beyond the Pines. Ryan Gosling he also played a crime-fighting lawyer as Mickey Cohen in Gangster Squad. The project was originally supposed to come out in the fall of 2012, but after a gunman opened fire on a crowd inside a theater of the Colorado, the film was delayed for reviews and postponed to January 2013.

The Big Short and La La Land

Ryan Gosling made his directorial debut with Lost River of the 2014. The film, which he also wrote and produced, sees Christina Hendricks as a besieged single mom. The following year saw the actor act alongside Christian Bale, Carell And Brad Pitt in The Big Short. Based on the non-fiction bestseller by Michael Lewis, the film focuses on the real estate bubble that fueled the financial meltdown of 2008 and a group of men who predicted the turmoil to come. The project has received numerous nominations for the Golden Globe and ai Oscar. In 2016, the musical comedy arrives La La Land, with Emma Stone. The film proved to be a huge success, earning 14 record-breaking Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Gosling, and winning six. In 2017 Ryan back to a more mainstream fare with Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the legendary film with Harrison Ford of the 1982.

Ryan Gosling: personal life and wife

Gosling he is very committed to social issues. It has in fact worked to promote various social causes, including the AIDS research, Poverty Reduction And the humane treatment of animals. He enjoys boxing and making furniture, a skill he acquired while making The Notebook. The Canadian actor is also an established jazz guitarist and singer. Over the years, Gosling has been romantically linked with co-stars such as Sandra Bullock And McAdams. Since 2011 he has been engaged to Eva Mendes. In the summer of 2014 the news came that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, was born in September. In April 2016, Eva gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Amada Lee. In September 2016, US Weekly reported that Gosling and Mendes they secretly got married earlier that year. >> all Urbanpost Gossip