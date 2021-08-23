age, photo, social, private life

This evening on Rai 2 it will be broadcast A little favor: 2018 drama thriller film starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

A little favor is a film adaptation, which stars the actresses Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, from the 2017 novel of the same name by American writer Darcey Bell. This film will air this evening, March 27, at 9.05 pm on Rai 2 and tells how Stephanie’s (Anna Kendrick) life changes radically when she meets Emily (Blake Lively). The latter is the mother of a classmate of Stephanie’s son and the two soon become friends. At one point Emily disappears and Stephanie, desperate, begins to investigate, to understand what happened. Many secrets will be revealed, so much so that Stephanie will come to wonder if she had ever really known Emily.

Anyway, let’s find out more about the beautiful and talented Anna Kendrick.

From Twilight to become one of the hottest actresses of recent years: this is the story of Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick is an American actress and singer, born in Portland in August 1985. The daughter of a history teacher and an accountant, she has an older brother: Michael Cook and Kendrick, also an actor. Anna she began working as an actress who was still a child, doing several auditions for New York theater productions. He gets his first role in 1998, when he was only 12, in the Broadway musical High Society, playing Dinah. His talent is clearly visible from these first moments and, thus, he begins to ring roles after roles and arrives to debut in the world of cinema in 2003, with the musical comedy They will become famous. The real success arrives however in 2008, when Anna Kendrick is hired within Twilight, the first film in the saga based on the novels of Stephenie Meyer.

Anna Kendrick, despite the notoriety coming from the world of cinema, decides not to abandon her musical roots. The actress continues to sing and act, even getting her own first Oscar nomination, Golden Globe, BAFTA Award and SAG Award for the film Between the clouds (2009) with George Clooney. Perhaps the most successful film he has worked on is the musical Pitch Perfect (2012). Here Anna Kendrick manages to show off all her talent by playing the protagonist, Beca, a girl who joins the university’s a cappella group.