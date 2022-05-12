Ahsoka: What we suspected about the filming and production of the spin-off of Disney +

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney + in 2023 and will be about the life of the Star Wars character, Ahsoka Tano, who not only won the hearts of the public with her personality and skills but will now have her own series on the famous platform, the good The news is that it has already started to take place.



May 11, 2022 12:56 p.m.

Ahsoka will be the star of his own series, which will bear the same name and production has officially begun according to the official social networks of Star Wars and Disney+which has driven the immense and powerful fandom of this universe of galaxies and its wars crazy, which for so many decades have consolidated the stories of these characters and refuses to die in their creation.

Ahsoka made her appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian

Through his official Twitter account, Star Wars, showed with an image what would be part of the Ahsoka recording set, the series, and a director’s chair could be seen with the main character’s name written on the back together with the characteristic hat of the creator of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: RebelsDave Philoni.

And it is that Filoni has always been behind everything that has to do with Ahsoka and will be the writer of the next series. He has been together with Ahsoka since his debut in the 2008 animated film. Star Wars The Clone Wars, also directed by Filoni, who is also, in short, the creator of the character and who has been involved in each series in which he has appeared. Including when he was the director of the episode where he made his first live action appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorianwhich was the debut of Rosario Dawson, who will embody her again in the next series.

Although no further details of the series have been officially revealed, it is reported that it will be a continuation of his appearance in The Mandalorian. This has caused fans to theorize what exactly the show will be about, as it mentioned that he was searching for Admiral Thrawn during his appearance on the series and so it could lend itself to further storylines with Ahsoka. This, along with the leading role of Natasha Liu Bordizzo What Sabine Wrena character from Star Wars: Rebels, points out that the series will follow the end of Rebels, which saw the villain Admiral and the series’ protagonist, Ezra Bridger (with the voice of Taylor Gray), disappear into space.

Ahsoka Tano was the padawan (apprentice) of Anakin Skywalker and was a main character in the production of The Clone Wars. From his first appearance and the first days of the series, the character generated divisions, but thanks to his strong development throughout the 7 seasons of the program, he popularized this character and is one of the most popular and beloved of the series. So fans are excited to see Ahsoka star in a series.

Another of the data that has leaked through the networks is that Hayden Christensen will also appear in the series, reprising his prequel role as Ahsoka’s former teacher, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. This actor and his role will also return in the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to Disney+. Other cast members from the Ahsoka series along with Dawson, Bordizzo and Christensen include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevensonalthough it is still unknown who they will interpret.