airing “Titanic” and “The Ex-Hunter” – LiveUnict

Films of all kinds for this Tuesday 12 October. Here are all the tips from the LiveUnict editorial team.

The former hunter [21.30,tv 8]: Comedy of 2021, with the fantastic Jennifer Aniston, tells the story of Milo Boyd, played by Gerard Butler an unfortunate bounty hunter, he gets his dream job when he is given the task of chasing Nicole Hurly, a fugitive journalist, his ex-wife. All Milo expects is a quiet day at work, but when Nicole manages to escape him to track down a murder, Milo realizes that, as always, nothing between him and Nicole is simple. The two chase each other continuously until they both find themselves having to escape to save themselves.

A summer in Oxford [21.20, Rai Premium]: Romantic comedy of the 2018, directed by Karola Meeder, which tells the story of Nina accepting an invitation from the University of Oxford to hold a summer seminar. As soon as she arrives, she meets her old professor, Thomas Rothwell, with whom, years earlier, she had formed a relationship while they were working on the writing of the book “Letters to Hedy”. This book is a collection of letters written in his youth by Lord Addington and addressed to his one true secret love, the maid Hedy. Nina, during her seminar, meets a boy named Daniel who is very interested in Hedy’s story. The boy confides that Hedy was his grandmother. Nina and Daniel then decide to visit Lord Addington to find out more.

The fifth power [21.10, Rai Movie]: Dramatic film of the 2013, tells the story of Daniel Domcheit-Berg (Daniel BrÜhl), an early supporter of Julian Assange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his colleague, the film traces the first heady days of Wikileaks, which culminated in the dissemination of a series of controversial documents that would change the course of history. The success of the site brought instant fame to its founders and transformed the information flow of the mass media and the world in general.

Titanic [21:21, Canale 5]: you get excited again with one of the most famous films of all time. On the air the touching love story of Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.