Alarm in Minnesota: Carlos Correa with a possible broken finger on his right hand after a pitch in Baltimore

baltimore — The star of the Minnesota Twins, the Puerto Rican Charles Correa, could have a broken finger after being hit in the right hand by a pitch Thursday night at Baltimore.

The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the possibility of a nondisplaced fracture of Correa’s right middle finger. Correa is expected to undergo a computed tomography (CT) scan on Friday and the team will confirm the diagnosis at that time.

Correa left Minnesota’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles in the seventh inning after a pitch hit his hand while he was still holding the handle of the bat. The ball bounced off the infield and Correa was easily removed at first.

Correa was also hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. The ball seemed to bounce off his wrist or arm before hitting his right shoulder.

The Twins signed Correa this offseason to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with options to opt out after the first two seasons. The former Houston shortstop started off slow this year, but has gotten stronger in recent weeks. He’s hitting .255 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Even after Thursday’s loss, Minnesota leads the AL Central by 2 1/2 games.