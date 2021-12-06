alarm in the bank, how you burn money without realizing it – Libero Quotidiano





Even in Italy, just as is happening in the United States, inflation starts to rise again in a worrying way. The accounts made them on Financial Times: having breakfast at the bar in the US costs on average 63% more than in March 2020. And in Italy the situation is not much better. Istat made the accounts for us: in October, consumer prices had another increase while in November they reached their 13-year high. The increase is 0.7% on a monthly basis and 3% on an annual basis.





And it is also the money that pays the price we leave it “parked” on the current account. If we leave the savings inactive, in fact, we enjoy an average return of around 0.02%, in short, very low, to which we must then add the monthly fees and stamp duty if the deposit is greater than 5 thousand euros.

All while obviously spending more. Not just bills, but also food: coffee rose by 87%, orange juice by 24% and milk by 4.5%, just to give examples. A series of good reasons that should push to diversify investments, at least for those who can afford it, without simply leaving “the money in the bank”.





But not only. The calculations are scary. Assuming, if we kept for 12 months 6 thousand euros on the current account, if inflation were 5% for that year, the money would “devalue” to € 5,700. Of course, we would always read the figure of 6 thousand euros, but the loss of 300 euros is that resulting from the loss of value of money due to inflation. In short, dark times for the Italians. And not only.