Alarms go off in Chivas

The offensive reference for the rojiblancos had to leave the pitch due to severe pain in his right side.

The attacker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vega was far from the level to which he has accustomed the fans in the Ida match for the Quarterfinals against Atlas where they fell 2-1, since at minute 66 he left the field due to a problem in the right side of the hip, leaving the rojiblancos with the score against them, just at the moment when their capacity was most needed.

It was one of the poorest games that are remembered the Gru with the T-shirt of the Sacred Flock, since he could never accommodate himself before the iron mark that was imposed on him the defenders of the Atlas, but in the second half He had a clash with a rival element that caused him a lot of pain, from which he could no longer recover.

Even in the transmission of the meeting You can see how the affected part was touched, making the rictus of pain, for which he approached the technician Ricardo Cadenawho decided to make the little change after the 20th minute of the second period to remove him from the field and let Ángel Zaldívar enter.

Cadena trusts that Alexis Vega will count for the return

At the end of the game, the Chivas helmsman, Ricardo Cadena, did not offer further details about the attacker’s injury, Well, he hopes it will be a blow without consideration so that he is ready on Sunday in the vital commitment where they will look for the ticket to the Semifinals and therefore they need their most unbalanced man.

“Alexis has a blow, let’s see how he is for the second leg, I trust that he is 100 percent and he is a guy who will help us turn the scoreboard around”, explained the rojiblanco coach. At the moment the club has not issued a statement on Gru’s physical condition.

