“Aldo Montano and I have lost two children”

In a long interview with the weekly Chi Antonella Mosetti is back to talk about her love affair with Aldo Montano, currently imprisoned at Big Brother Vip. Recently, the sportsman branded that liaison as unimportant: a statement that greatly hurt the ex-girlfriend of Non è la Rai. “We were together for 7 years and most of the time under the same roof. How can you deny what we have lived?”, replied Mosetti, who specified that it was she who ended the relationship. “Asia and I were something too big to explain. I tried in every way to go to meet him, but in vain. If a son had arrived maybe it would have been different”he stressed.

Aldo Montano and Antonella Mosetti’s daughter

“He met my daughter from 9 to 16 years old. He raised a little girl with me without being a father, nor father. He’s been through every. Today I know how they feel and this makes me very happy. If my daughter is serious and rigid at work it is also thanks to her “, has explained Antonella Mosetti, who later revealed that with Aldo Montano there were serious family projects. We have lost two children. The first was a bolt from the blue. The second, however, a blow to the heart. We were in the Seychelles. I didn’t want to go there, but to make him happy I decided to leave. Back in Rome I was operated on urgently. There was nothing more to do “, Mosetti recalled.

