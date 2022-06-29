Entertainment

Aleida Núñez boasts more than her beauty, "She turns everyone upside down"

Beautiful! The beautiful Aleida Núñez was seen on social networks with her beauty in all its splendor and the result was that she left all Internet users upside down, surely that was the goal of this beautiful woman.

The Mexican actress decided to stand upside down, yes with the so-called “handstand” which consists of a posture in which Aleida Núñez placed both open hands on the ground while raising the rest of her body and resting her feet on a smooth surface.

Aleida Nunez He took a mirror as support, where his enormous attribute also rested and made clear the results of his physical training, since this posture denotes great strength in his muscles, especially to stay in that position.

The photograph shows the star of Televisa with a very natural make-up, her loose hair and a flirtatious sports outfit that is more than fitted in pink that consists of more than fitted high-waisted leggings and a fairly small top to match them.

Aleida Nunez posed from his training area, as some balls can be seen in the background to perform exercises such as functional training; It is well known that the actress from Corazón Guerrero is more than disciplined when it comes to physical exercise.

Núñez has made it clear that it is not always easy to get out of bed to train; however, after making an effort, he claims to always end up thanking him, since he feels much better after doing so.

This beautiful woman has made it clear that it is important to have a healthy mind and body, which is why she not only trains, but also eats well and also takes her moments of recreation and relaxation.

Apparently one of the favorite places of the beautiful Aleida is the beach and the pool, because when we see her resting it is in one of these places, many people renew energy being very close to the sea.

