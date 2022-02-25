Aleida Núñez ended her romance with the businessman who took her on a trip

After we reveal to you exclusively on your TV Notes Magazinethat the actress Aleida Nunez She had a relationship with an important businessman and the actress confirms our information, now it is the famous one who announces that she ended her romance for an important reason.

In an interview for ‘Ventaneando’, the famous woman confessed that although everything was going well between her and oil businessman Bubba, everything ended, since she wanted to share the good and bad moments with him, but the distance and work did not allow them, as they wanted.

This because of her boyfriendwho sent two thousand roses to AleidaIn his birthday, lives in Texas, United States and she in Mexico, which made it complicated that they shared many moments together, more than when they took their little getaway to go on a trip together and discover the wonders of the world.

“Unfortunately the distance does not play in favor, the fact that he is in Texas and I am here, the truth is that there are many things that at the time one would like to share more closelyboth emotions of happiness or sadness and unfortunately because of the distance sometimes that affects us so that there can be a close connection”, said the famous Mexican.

Although she also revealed that this is not the only thing that grieves her, since she is mourning the terrible death of his puppy Bambi, to whom he had to say goodbye recently, after some ailments he had, caused by age, became more complicated, well Aleida’s faithful friend was 15 years old.

“The vet told me that his heart was not going to take it anymore, because it was already very sensitive, They had given him some medication to react to this, but they couldn’t do anything and I had to make the decision to put him to sleep “confessed Aleida Nunez.

However, the actress he thanks his God for allowing him to carry his pet one last time and see him with open eyes, while hugging hima moment that he will surely never forget, as well as the many hours of joy that they lived together.

“For me it was very strong, but I thank God that I was able to say goodbye to him, I was able to say thanks for all the love he gave me, the company and for always being so good, he never made me sick, he was never a puppy that was not healthy, always gave me a lot of joy”, express Aleida in tears.