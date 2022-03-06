Aleida Núñez exposes the beauty of her shapely silhouette with a neon mini dress

At 41 years old, Aleida Nunez She continues to dazzle millions of social media followers with her beauty, with whom she enjoys sharing heated snapshots in which she boasts the beauty of her spectacular anatomy.

This is how the Mexican singer raised the temperature by sharing a series of photographs she took during the recording of the soap opera “Corazón Guerrero” that will mark her return to television. Posing in a neon pink mini dress It was how she managed to provoke all kinds of reactions from the 3.6 million users who follow her within her official Instagram account.

Surrounded by flowers and from a traditional Xochimilco trajinera, in Mexico City, the voluptuous singer showed off her perfect curves.

“The highest form of human intelligence is the ability to observe without judgment“, He sentenced at the bottom of the first series of spectacular and colorful postcards.

While, in a second publication, he returned to expose the beauty of his face from this same location.

And although these images provoked thousands of reactions and comments in which her fans praised her beauty, the photograph with which she definitely stole the hearts of her admirers was the one in which she appeared seated and exposed her stunning anatomy, which it earned him close to 50 thousand likes.

Without a doubt, Aleida Núñez has managed to stand out through the television screen and on the musical stages, but a few weeks ago she surprised by joining the list of celebrities who share content through an exclusive platform for true fans, that is why To pamper the most demanding, he again released an image that left more than one with their mouths open.

And it is that, the one born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, reappeared posing with a sensual set of black lingerie, with which she showed off her statuesque body while resting on a luxury sports car.

“Photos that you have seen us especially for you“He sentenced at the bottom of the image that in a few minutes reached thousands of heart-shaped reactions.

