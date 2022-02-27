Alejandro Fernández removes his ex América Guinart from networks for posting a photo with her boyfriend

America Guinart, former partner of Alexander Fernandez and mother of his three eldest children Alex, Camila and Americarevealed during a live broadcast with his daughter America Fernandezwhat “El Potrillo” stopped following her on social networks since she posted a photo with her current partner.

“On my boyfriend’s birthday, I uploaded my boyfriend’s photo, and it’s weird because my boyfriend doesn’t like me to take him out on social networks, and that time it was easy for me, and Alejandro stopped following me.”Guinart explained.

In the conversation, A.America said she was puzzled by what “El Potrillo” did, with whom over the years she maintains an excellent relationship and remember that the time they were together they were a very happy and fulfilled couple despite the fact that they were both very young.

América Guinart celebrated her 50th birthday with her children

Photo: Instagram @meraguin

“I got along very well with Alejandro, very well, very well, it was a very great love that my children had, because it was too great a love, because for a while we were the perfect couple, right now we are already on different paths ”stated in the live link.

Why did America divorce Guinart and Alejandro Fernández?

Some months ago, Alejandro Fernandez’s ex In an interview with the “Ventaneando” program, he spoke of the reasons why he divorced in 1998, despite having a stable relationship and three young children.

“We were very young, but we were also very immature to talk about many things. He with his fame, all the women… we were both boys, we had Alex and we were very young dads,” he said.

América Guinart and Alejandro Fernández were married in 1992.

Photo: Instagram Archive

Apparently, America knew that despite the love she felt for “El Potrillo” she was not going to tolerate his infidelities and the idea he had about marriage, so he decided to sign the divorce.

“I do not go with the infidelities, it is the truth. I believe that I am a woman who deserves respect, marriage deserves respect and your children deserve respect”… “In Alejandro’s way of thinking, at least at that timeyes, the marriage lasts because the woman puts up with it and allows him to have other women, and neither then, nor now nor ever will I go with that idea“, he concluded.