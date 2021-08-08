Alessio Boni tells the film about Yara Gambirasio: “What I tried”

Yara Gambirasio, the story of the 13-year-old from Brembate di Sopra becomes a movie for Netflix: the words of the interpreter Alessio Boni

L’murder of Yara Gambirasio it was one of the news stories that most shocked public opinion. The 13-year-old disappeared from Brembate di Sopra on November 26, 2010, and was later found dead about three months after the disappearance. Traces of DNA found on his body led to the imprisonment of Massimo Bossetti, the bricklayer from Mapello who continues to declare himself innocent. On 1 July 2016, the Bergamo Assize Court definitively sentenced the man tolife sentence. After more than 10 years, the terrible story involving the young Yara it will become a movie. The film, distributed by Netflix, will see Alessio Boni among the protagonists. Below, the sensational statements of the actor regarding his role: “It is scary“.

Yara Gambirasio, the film with Alessio Boni that tells the murder: the actor speaks

The acclaimed actor Alessio Boni will be one of the main protagonists of the film about Yara Gambirasio, produced by Taodue Film and distributed through the Netflix platform. The film, directed by director Marco Tullio Giordana, will analyze one of the most controversial news events of recent years. Boni, that he will play a commander of the Carabinieri, did not hide his concerns about the project still shrouded in mystery: “It is not easy to enter such a close news story“.

The actor, interviewed by the newspaper The print, he confessed in no uncertain terms the emotions felt in the face of the role he will soon embody. “In essence it is a film about the investigation, but these are roles that scare“- Boni clarified, echoed by the words of the director himself -“The film is the obsession of a prosecutor who wants to catch the culprit“. The 13-year-old Yara will be portrayed by very young actress Chiara Bono, on which Alessio spent words of appreciation.

“He has talent, sunshine, innocence, will to live. The characteristics that Yara had“, The actor commented, who fans can’t wait to admire on stage. At the moment, no further details have been released regarding the film’s distribution.