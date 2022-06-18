Alexa Dellanos gets into the water and is presumed in a beach suit | INSTAGRAM

On several occasions she has told us that the beach is one of her favorite places in the world, the famous American model, Alexa Dellanos, was in that place and took advantage of the situation to show us one of her most beautiful white beach suits in her wardrobe.

Furthermore, the popular daughter of Myrka Dellanosfamous television presenter on Telemundo for the United States, took advantage of her visit to get into the water and come out to be photographed with her hair totally wet and with her figure also full of water, a nice way to show off.

Quickly the “likes” began to arrive and thousands and thousands gathered, interactions that show the great affection that her audience has for her, as well as many comments where she receives all that support that motivates her to continue on this path that she decided to drink, because she could have followed in her mother’s footsteps, but she preferred not to.

We know very well that since she was very young she dreamed of being a model And now that he has achieved it, he has also learned to combine his free time, such as this day of relaxation on the beach, to continue producing incredible content.

In each of the photographs, she used different things, knowing perfectly well what her fans want to see from her and of course generating excellent entertainment for them, who of course appreciated it and enjoyed it a lot on their cell phone or computer screens.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALEXA’S CUTE SESSION

Alexa Dellanos shares her best moments on camera and in her favorite place.



Alexa Dellanos also enjoys maintaining close communication with her audience, as for example she shared with us yesterday that she was having a coffee, showing off the bag that they gave her, playing her role as Influencer and recommending the responsible company.

He also enjoys taking us on his rides around the city of Miami, Florida, we know that he loves sports cars and on occasions he has also shared with us the great satisfaction that being able to drive one or simply get in for a ride gives him.

To finish, I just wanted to invite you to continue on Show News and continue enjoying the best content of this beautiful creator and many of her companions, as well as to find out about other interesting news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.