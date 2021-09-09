Alexandra Daddario between Tokyo and crime in the Lost Girls & Love Hotels trailer

Astrakan Film released the first Lost Girls & Love Hotels official trailer, thriller formerly known as formerly known as I Am Not a Bird and based on the novel by Catherine Hanrahan. The film stars Alexandra Daddario as a teacher who lives in Tokyo and tries to forget her past.

Directed by Swedish director William Olsson, the film is described as a “provocative journey that invites viewers to get lost in the darkest corridors of Japan in the hope of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty”. The plot follows a young woman, Margaret, lost in the delirium of Tokyo nights. Haunted by her twin brother’s descent into madness, Margaret defies danger in the most infamous bars and hotel patrons she frequents. One day he runs into Kazu, a charming and young gangster, and from that moment he may perhaps have his chance for redemption.

In the cast we also find Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle), Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones), Misuzu Kanno (37 Seconds, Vise) and Kate Easton (Where’d You Go, Bernadette). The screenplay was edited by Hanrahan herself.

Appeared last year in the romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret ?, alongside Tyler Hoechlin, Daddario opened in recent months to make her debut in the world of Cinecomic.