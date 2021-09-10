Alexandra Daddario talks about Michael Bay’s film about the Covid-23 pandemic

Alexandra Daddario can boast a collaboration with Michael Bay on the occasion of the filming of Songbird, the first blockbuster filmed in Los Angeles during the period of pandemic from COVID-19 and set in the future, during a pandemic. The film boasts a stellar cast that also includes the names of Demi Moore, Paul Walter Hauser, KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson and Bradley Whitford. We still know very little about the role played by Alexandra Daddario, despite the actress having given several interviews.

As reported by Cinema Blend, on the occasion of an interview with People, Alexandra Daddario focused on her experience on the set of Songbird and on her collaboration with Michael Bay, here in the role of producer. The actress said: “This experience was extraordinary. Probably, it’s the only thing I’ve done this year apart from staying at home. Going back to work is always exciting and this film could not have existed in a time other than this. Of course, to work. in such a period it is complex and particular, first of all because you have to keep your distance from the people you work with “.

The film produced by Michael Bay is set in 2024, the year in which the coronavirus evolved into COVID-23, an even more lethal and dangerous mutation. As many as 8 million people died in 2024 alone and the guidelines to be respected to safeguard humanity are even stricter than the previous ones. The story follows the story of Nico, an immune courier who tries to see his girlfriend Sara and who is sought after when his mother contracts the virus. Regarding the film, Alexandra Daddario said: “This is a truly surreal project. The world has changed and everything is different from before. Surely, everything is more surreal”.

Songbird is set in the present day and, for this reason, it is perfectly normal to see characters wearing a mask. On the other hand, already during the shooting of the film, all the guidelines were respected and the cast and crew were subjected to numerous tests, in order to guarantee the safety of all the people involved in the production. The project will be distributed for hire for 48 hours starting December 11 at a cost of $ 19.99. Many have already criticized Songbird for the way it exploits the contemporary situation. Apparently, even before it’s released, the relationship between fans and the film isn’t the best.