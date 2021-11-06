Alfa Romeo, after Tonale in 2022 the first electric in 2024 – Trials and News

The first fully electric Alfa Romeo, which could also include a performance variant with the Quadrifoglio denomination, will arrive on the roads in 2024. Meanwhile, in 2022 the brand of the Biscione, now one of the premium brands of the Stellantis galaxy, will launch the Tonale SUV extensively revised with respect to the project initial. And in the following period, Alfa Romeo will present a new model every year. This was announced by Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Alfa Romeo after his long experience in Psa, on the occasion of an interview with the British magazine Autocar.

“I will launch the Bev version of the first fully electrified Alfa Romeo in 2024 – said Imparato – which will have a single set-up and two engines, one electrified and one fully electric”. According to Autocar, this first Alfa electric model should be the two- or four-seater GTV sports coupe.

Future Alfa models will make extensive use of the new Stla Large platform developed by Stellantis, and on this issue Imparato reiterated that Alfa Romeo engineers have been deeply involved in the development to be sure that it could satisfy the performance characteristics and belonging to the premium world. required by the brand.

Imparato also said it has an additional product plan planned for 2025 through 2030, including models that will focus more on autonomous driving and other technological developments, but which will depend on the success of what is expected until 2025.

“For all models – said Imparato – I will always study the possibility of creating a performance version that is fully consistent with the message of the product portfolio we are aiming for. If we are not able to offer the right level of performance excellence of the Quadrifoglio, we will not make a Quadrifoglio version “.