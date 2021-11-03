Alfa Romeo: at the beginning of 2022 we will know the truth

We have been talking for a long time about the relaunch of Alfa Romeo. The Stellantis group has in fact declared that the Alfa car manufacturer will be at the center of its plans for the future. In this regard, also the appointment of the new CEO Jean-Philippe Learned bodes well for all fans of the Alfa car manufacturer. In the last year, the rumors and rumors about what will be the news for the historic Milanese brand have been wasted.

In particular, it arouses great curiosity to know which will be the unpublished models that will become part of the range of Alfa Romeo that currently after the farewell of Giulietta only counts on two models: Giulia and Stelvio. The only other certainty is the arrival next year of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV whose presentation should be imminent.

However, it is now shortly before we know in detail all the innovations that will characterize the future of Alfa Romeo. In fact, in recent days the important manager of Stellantis, Richard Palmer did know that in early 2022 Carlos Tavares’ automotive group will finally introduce its new business plan. This means that all future news regarding the 14 brands of Stellantis will most likely be revealed in detail.

Among these, obviously, the greatest attention is concentrated on the Italian brands Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Fiat. About Alfa Romeo, we will finally know if they will really return to the market Giulietta and MiTo in a new guise, as had been rumored in recent months. We will also know what the future B-SUV will be called, which will be produced in Poland from 2023. Finally, we will also know the identity of at least one other model, given that there should be 5 news for the Biscione in the next 5 years. This without forgetting the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio.