Business

Alfa Romeo Tonale: Sprint 1.3 version spotted in spy photos

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Alfa Romeo is continuing with the development of its new B-segment SUV which will arrive on the market in the first quarter of 2022 under the name of Alfa Romeo Tonale.

With the arrival in the dealerships set for June 4th next year, the new Tonale has been spotted several times on the road, with the latest prototype featured in some spy photos posted on Facebook by Walter Vayr, more precisely in the Sprint version 1.3.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Sprint prototype spy photos
Alfa Romeo Tonale Sprint side profile

Alfa Romeo Tonale: here is a prototype of the Sprint variant with 1.3 engine

According to the leaker, the fully camouflaged forklift was spotted near the Balocco proving ground. The new forklift does not reveal any novelty from an aesthetic point of view, but a photo shows us part of the cockpit.

Previous “stolen” shots have revealed that the steering wheel will be very similar to that used on the Giulia, but with a shape more extended towards the driver with the lower element of the three spokes slightly different from that of the sedan. We can see the engine start button under the left spoke.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Sprint prototype spy photos

We could also see the instrument panel display with the classic binocular shape. On the right side we can see the rotating display of the infotainment system which would appear to be the same seen on the new Jeep Compass with which the new Tonale will share the platform.

From the Alfa Romeo Giulia we find other components that always concern the passenger compartment such as the internal door handles, the circular air vents and the light switch. Externally, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale it should have LED rear lights that run from the side to the center of the tailgate, joining with the Biscione logo. The side profile features traditional door handles and it is unlikely that retractable handles will be adopted.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Sprint prototype spy photos

Based on the latest rumors leaked on the Internet, the Arese-based carmaker plans to launch at least three variants of the new Tonale: You, Super And Rapid. As reported at the beginning of the article, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale could also debut in a fourth version called Sprint with 1.3-liter petrol engine.

At this point, we just have to wait until next year to find out more information on the highly anticipated second SUV of the brand Stellantis.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022: a prototype with 1.3 engine is shown in new spy photos

Looks like you have blocked notifications!

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardano: important news | Charles Hoskinson optimistic for 2022

24 hours ago

what money you can never touch – Libero Quotidiano

4 days ago

Home, up to 100 thousand euros for restoration bonuses for historic properties

6 days ago

BMW wants to bring Level 3 autonomous driving to the new 7 Series

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button