Alfonso Ávila, founder and president of EasyFly retires from the company, after 15 years

Alfonso Ávila, founder and president of the Colombian airline EasyFly, announced his retirement from the company, after 15 years of being created and leading it. Under his leadership he led the company through 24% growth consecutively for each year.

During its first year of operation, it transported 149,000 passengers and by the end of this year they expect to finish with 2.5 million passengers. Likewise, it will go from 33,000 flights in 2021 to 61,000 in 2022.

“EasyFly is the leading regional aviation company in the country and has fulfilled the goal we set for ourselves when we decided to create it: offering a direct service, flying point to point, placing the user at the center of the operation and opening the possibility of connecting the country efficiently, opening pioneering routes and allowing travelers to go specifically to their destinations without necessarily having to pass through Medellín or Bogotá, as has happened throughout history,” says Alfonso Ávila in this regard.

Ávila’s withdrawal comes after the strategies developed for the company’s recovery, after the impacts caused by the paralysis of the initial Covid-19 quarantine. Measures that included debt restructuring, reopening of operations and shock measures.

“My retirement becomes effective when, precisely, I have led EasyFly’s recovery process and at a time when the company has returned to the trend and growth averages that have been traditional since 2008. I have a sincere feeling of gratitude to all the employees of the company, to my wife and my family, because they are the ones who have made its greatness possible”, said Álfonso Ávila.

He also thanked “the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Henry Cubides Olarte, for his trust, support and backing for all the initiatives we carry out. They and I can proudly say that we have accomplished this. And that we have built an airline, a brand, a milestone in the history of Colombian aviation, proudly called EasyFly”, he concluded.

Ávila, within his experience prior to EasyFly, served as comptroller and financial vice president of Avianca, where he joined in 1978 and after 11 years he joined the SAM (Medellin Aeronautical Society) team as president.

For its part, EasyFly offers daily up to 50 flights on its ATR42 and ATR72 aircraft, with capacity for 50 passengers and 70 passengers, respectively, and a 35.7% share of the country’s trunk route traffic.