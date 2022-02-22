Alfredo Adame’s son is ashamed of his father for fighting; he gave STRONG statements

Diego Adame Banquellsfirst-born of the marriage they had Alfredo Adame and Mary Paz Banquellsbroke the silence and referred for the first time to the altercation his father recently had with a family while he was driving in his truck on the Mexico City ring road.

Just a month ago, the controversial actor and television host starred in one of the most viral fights of the year after various witnesses to the fight shared in social media videos of the precise moment in which he was involved in a street fight, which gave rise to a great controversy between those who supported the actor and those who rejected his conduct.

Almost a month after this event, the eldest son of Alfredo AdameDiego, was questioned about this event during the red carpet of the musical myst, with Disney songs, which he attended. Moment in which he spoke for the first time about the matter and assured that he is still distanced from his father.

Four years of estrangement from his father

Diego Adame He assured that it was recently when he found out about his dad’s viral fight: “I found out much later because a friend wrote to me and said, ‘hey, what happened?’ And I hadn’t seen it. I started getting tiktoks, the videos started appearing, and well, he looks, he’s an adult, he knows what he does, how he leads his life and no one is anyone to judge him“, he declared.

He also mentioned that his father is already an adult and that, like everyone else, he could have had a bad day: “He is capable of to decidehe is a normal person like anyone who has problemsdays of discomfort, then maybe they caught him at a bad time and well it happened,” he said. The young man also assured that he is still estranged for four years from his father.

“Since January 2, 2018, four years ago, I have had no contact. At some point I had contact with him to recover some things that were left at his house,” he said. Diego Adame pointed out that despite everything that has happened between them, he is not “closed” to the possibility of having a relationship healthy with his father.

“I don’t close myself, they say that the future it is uncertain, nobody knows what is going to happen, I cannot tell you in a few years what may happen because we all believe that we have the right to change and we all have the right to recognize what we have done,” he said. However, he was also sincere in assuring that at this time it is an option that he sees as difficult to happen.

Finally, the young man assured that for now he is happy and satisfied with the life he has: “The truth is that I am very happy, I am happy with my life. I am fighting, the truth, to get ahead in a country where youths It’s hard for us to get ahead.”

