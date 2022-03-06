Alianza – Cristal live today via GOLPERU: Where can I watch the broadcast online and at what time will the League 1 match be played from Matute? | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The most anticipated match by date. Lima Alliance vs. Sporting Crystal It will take place at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, better known as Matute, in what is a reserved forecast duel between two teams that were finalists in the 2021 season but have had an irregular start in the 2022 Opening of the League 1. With Christian Benavente in the blue and white team, the locals will play to a full stadium and want to respect the home team, while the sky-blue team will seek their second consecutive victory.

Alliance Lima vs. Sporting Cristal: When and where do they play?

Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal will face each other this Sunday, March 06, in the most important duel of Matchday 5 of the 2022 Apertura. In addition, this match will be played at the Alejandro Villanueva, Matute, which will feature a total audience for this meeting .

Alliance Lima vs. Sporting Cristal: which TV channel is broadcasting the match?

If you want to watch the broadcast of the match between Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal, you must tune in to the GOLPERU signal. It should be noted that this is the only TV channel to be able to watch all the live broadcasts live and the meeting will be played here from Matute. To do this you must be affiliated with Movistar, as GOLPERU is exclusive to this service. If you are abroad you can see it through Magical Peru or GOLTV.

Where to watch Alianza Lima online vs. Sporting Cristal?

As we pointed out, the only TV channel that broadcasts this game is GOLPERU, so if you want to watch it online you must be a Movistar subscriber and access its Movistar Play platform, which is suitable for any mobile device.

Schedule of the Alianza vs Cristal match

Peru: 3:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.

Colombia: 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 5:30 p.m.

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

United States (East): 3:30 p.m.

United States (Pacific): 12:30 pm

alliance vs. Crystal: Possible Alignments

Lima Alliance: fields; Ramos, Miguez, Vilchez; Mora, Concha, Ballón, Benavente; Barcos and Rodriguez.

Sporting Crystal: Solis; Madrid, Chavez, Merlo, Loyola; Calcaterra, Castle; Avila, Gonzalez, Pacheco; Liza.

