Alibaba, JD, Xpeng, Li Auto push Hang Seng down

Thursday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) are all down in Hong Kong.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 1.6% to Hong Kong dollars 158.60, shares of e-commerce company JD.com fell 1% to Hong Kong dollars 304.80 and shares of technology company Baidu observed a drop of 1.8% to Hong Kong dollars 158.40

The actions of Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) lost 3% to Hong Kong dollars 469 after the company’s third-quarter earnings results fell short of analyst expectations due to Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on big techs.

Meanwhile, a Chinese regulator last week summoned 16 e-commerce platform operators, including Alibaba and Meituan, to warn them against engaging in “unfair competition” activities at this year’s Singles’ Day festival on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Li Auto lost 0.9% to Hong Kong dollars 116.20 and shares of rival Xpeng fell 0.5% to Hong Kong dollars 174.

Thursday the index Hang Seng Hong Kong opened in negative territory and was down 0.3% at the time of publication; The index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the second consecutive session.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index is declining after attempting a recovery on the news that China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) avoided default by paying interest on three dollar bonds.

Fears of rising inflation and a weakening Chinese economy weighed on the market.

Several Evergrande bondholders said they had received interest payments on the three bond tranches totaling more than $ 148 million, Reuters reported, citing the Chinese news outlet Cailianshe.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has ordered the quarantine of 120 school students and recommended the closure of a school after the father of one of the students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mixed in US trade on Wednesday after major US equity indices closed in the red.

Shares of Alibaba ended the session up nearly 2.4%, while those of Nio ended the session down 2.7%.