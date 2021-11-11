Aliexpress smartwatch: take advantage of Singles Day offers

You have done your search Aliexpress smartwatch? There is a day in November in which to buy a smartwatch in the large marketplace is even more convenient: November 11th, namely Singles Day or Guanggun Jie. It is an anniversary conceived in the 90s by a group of students from the University of Nanking, who wanted to celebrate singles. So they conceived a party for lonely hearts and chose 11/11 because of the string of numbers 1 on the date.

Aliexpress adheres, as every year, to the initiative and offers 70% discounts on many products. Discover with us the best offers on technological products.

Aliexpress smart light: how to take advantage of all technological offers

Are you looking for smart light lighting items, televisions or consoles? All of these products are on sale at a reduced price for Singles Day.

Let’s take a step back, for example, to focus on research Aliexpress smartwatch. In the shop you will find many models, including the Pebble smartwatches compatible with iOS and Android. These are watches with pedometer, sleep monitoring, message and call reminder, message composition and battery life of 5 to 7 days.

Not only that, the models are also on sale:

The IWO smartwatch, for example, they have had great success in recent months. They are replicas of the more expensive Apple Watch. Various versions are on sale in the shop, including the IWO 13 Pro replica of the Apple Watch 6 or the IWO 12 replica of the Apple Watch 5.

Many of the smartwatches can be purchased at a discounted price. Not only that, some even carry the free shipping label. You will thus be able to make your purchase taking advantage of a double advantage.

There are also numerous products for remote control of lighting. The Aliexpress smart light section, in fact, offers:

wireless smart switch switches

wireless LED sensors for night light

color smart bulbs

touch switches

LED bulbs from dusk to dawn with built-in sensor

intelligent ceiling lights

Aliexpress smart TV: find out the models and how to shop

You can also take advantage of Singles Day to buy a new TV. The Aliexpress section dedicated to smart TVs includes models in various sizes, produced by brands such as Samsung, Philips, LG, Toshiba, Sony And Hisense.

If you have never made a purchase in the shop before, take advantage of the extra bonus reserved for new customers. The bonus is valid only for the purchase of specific models of televisions, smartwatches and so on.

Have you decided to place your order in the Aliexpress smartwatch category? If you use the payment method by credit card or Escrow / AliPay, you are entitled to the Aliexpress guarantee. This means that the seller will only receive your payment upon arrival of the package at its destination. You benefit from the guarantee provided by Aliexpress, which performs an intermediary function. In this way you are protected and can rest assured.

In case of problems, however, you contact the seller directly to forward your complaint. If after three days from the opening of the dispute the seller has not replied to you, contact Aliexpress directly which will resolve the matter.