all info: Revenews

Katy Perry’s 25th anniversary single ‘Electric’ is released. Pikachu is also featured in the video shot in Hawaii.

The celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary continues with the release of the new single and video of Katy Perry, Electric. Katy wrote the song specifically for Pokémon 25: The Album, which will be released this fall by Universal Music and Capitol Records. There is no reason this life can’t be electric, Katy sings in the song, which celebrates the joy inherent in pursuing a dream. The song was written together with The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion – who previously collaborated on Daisies, a song from his latest album, Smile – and Bruce Weigner.

The official video of Electric its location is Hawaii and is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (director of the Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon). Katy and Pikachu, after a day of enjoying and exploring nature, stop at a lighthouse to meditate. Together as if they were daydreaming they suddenly find themselves back in time to the early days of Katy’s career.

«The themes of the song and especially that of resilience – says Katy Perry on Electric – have guided my life and are also in parallel with the history and characters of Pokémon. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so the video shows the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present with Pikachu. We both evolve, while maintaining a sense of playfulness ».

“Katy Perry wrote a song to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon. Electric is an amazing song about evolution. – said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International – We also hope that fans around the world will enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the music video for Electric, which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song ».